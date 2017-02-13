UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
SEOUL Feb 13 A missile fired by North Korea on Sunday used a "cold eject" launch system, where the missile is initially propelled by compressed gas before its rocket engine ignites, South Korea's military said on Monday.
A South Korean military source told Reuters that North Korea's missile was a new type of solid-fuel intermediate-range missile using submarine-launched ballistic missile technology,
North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day, claiming further advancement in its missile technology. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Michael Perry)
Feb 15 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel chain, reaffirmed its 2017 forecast for a key revenue metric and said it felt more confident about achieving it, as U.S. economic growth gains steam.
WELLINGTON, Feb 16 More than 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes and a state of emergency was declared in New Zealand's third largest city of Christchurch on Thursday because a wildfire threatens homes.