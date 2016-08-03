FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. State Department strongly condemns North Korean missile tests
August 3, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

U.S. State Department strongly condemns North Korean missile tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was aware of reports that North Korea had fired ballistic missiles and said it strongly condemned the latest launches by the isolated country.

"We remain prepared to work with our allies and partners around the world to respond to further DPRK provocations, as well as to defend ourselves and our allies from any attack or provocation," said Julia Mason, a State Department spokeswoman, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Mason said the launches would only "increase the international community's resolve to counter" North Korea's actions. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Paul Tait)

