#Industrials
January 9, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 9 months ago

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC: The threat from a nuclear North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pyongyang declared on Sunday that it could test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un. Here is an interactive guide to North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes produced by the Reuters graphics team.(tmsnrt.rs/2inl1WO)

Isolated North Korea exploded two nuclear devices in 2016, including its fifth and largest test in September. It also conducted ballistic missile tests at an unprecedented rate during the year.

While experts said North Korea is close to testing an ICBM, it is likely to take years to perfect a weapon that would put the continental United States within range.

Despite numerous failed missile tests last year, experts and the U.S. state department have said that North Korea’s nuclear and missile capabilities are improving. (Graphic by Simon Scarr, Weiyi Cai and Wen Foo; Story writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Martin Howell)

