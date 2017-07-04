UPDATE 2-Samsung plans $18.6 bln S.Korea investment amid chip boom
* Display unit to invest 1 trln won in OLED displays (Adds analyst comments, background)
SEOUL, July 4 North Korea launched an unidentified projectile into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said.
The projectile, which the South Korean military also described as a ballistic missile, was launched from the North's western region.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Display unit to invest 1 trln won in OLED displays (Adds analyst comments, background)
TOKYO, July 4 Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Western Digital Corp request for an injunction to prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip business, saying the court has no jurisdiction and that an injunction would cause irreparable harm.