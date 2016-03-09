N.Korea fires two short-range missiles into sea - Yonhap

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast into the sea early on Thursday, flying approximately 500 km (300 miles), South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported quoting the South’s military.

The missiles were fired from the North’s city of Wonsan, Yonhap said, the area where it has frequently conducted similar launches.

South Korean military’s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Alison Williams)