5 months ago
N.Korea fires unidentified projectile from near missile base - S.Korea
March 5, 2017 / 11:07 PM / 5 months ago

N.Korea fires unidentified projectile from near missile base - S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from its Tongchang-ri region, where a missile base is located, early on Monday, South Korea's military said.

The projectile landed in the sea off North Korea's east coast, the military added.

Tongchang-ri is near the North's border with China, where the isolated state fired a long-range rocket last year that put an object into orbit and was condemned by the United Nations for violating resolutions that ban the use of missile technology. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

