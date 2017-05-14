FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea says missile test aimed at testing carrying large nuclear warhead - KCNA
May 14, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 3 months ago

N.Korea says missile test aimed at testing carrying large nuclear warhead - KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 15 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Monday it had successfully conducted a mid-to-long range missile test on Sunday supervised by leader Kim Jong Un which was aimed at verifying the capability to carry a "large scale heavy nuclear warhead."

The missile was launched at the highest angle so as not to affect the security of neighbouring countries and flew 787 kilometres (490 miles) reaching an altitude of 2,111.5 kilometers (1,312.03 miles), the North's official KCNA news agency reported. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra Maler)

