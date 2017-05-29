N.Korea leader Kim supervises missile test of new guidance system - KCNA

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a ballistic missile controlled by a precision guidance system and ordered the development of more powerful strategic weapons, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

He expressed conviction that the country "would make a greater leap forward in this spirit to send bigger 'gift package' to the Yankees," in retaliation for American military provocation, KCNA said.

Pyongyang on Monday launched a Scud-class missile into the sea and the North's official media routinely report on such missile launches on the following day. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra Maler)