May 29, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 3 months ago

N.Korea leader Kim supervises missile test of new guidance system - KCNA

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a ballistic missile controlled by a precision guidance system and ordered the development of more powerful strategic weapons, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

He expressed conviction that the country "would make a greater leap forward in this spirit to send bigger 'gift package' to the Yankees," in retaliation for American military provocation, KCNA said.

Pyongyang on Monday launched a Scud-class missile into the sea and the North's official media routinely report on such missile launches on the following day. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra Maler)

