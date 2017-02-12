SEOUL Feb 13 North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type medium-to-long-range ballistic missile on Sunday.

State-run KCNA news agency said that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of the Pukguksong-2, a new type of strategic weapon capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

KCNA added that the missile was fired at a high angle in consideration of the safety of neighboring countries.

Isolated North Korea fired the ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday, its first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected in November. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast)