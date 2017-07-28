FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Japan PM Abe: There is no avoiding increasing pressure on North Korea
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat in healthcare vote
Politics
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat in healthcare vote
Coal exports soar, in boost to Trump energy agenda
Energy and Environment
Coal exports soar, in boost to Trump energy agenda
Power of ad 'duopoly' on show
TECH
Power of ad 'duopoly' on show
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 28, 2017 / 4:56 PM / an hour ago

Japan PM Abe: There is no avoiding increasing pressure on North Korea

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that in the wake of North Korea's latest missile launch, just before midnight, there was no avoiding increasing pressure on the reclusive state.

The missile launch came just after Japan had announced it would increase its sanctions on North Korea.

Abe said the missile launch, a rare late night launch, clearly showed the threat that North Korea poses to Japan. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.