a year ago
Japan gov't says to protest North Korea missile launch - Kyodo
June 21, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Japan gov't says to protest North Korea missile launch - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - A North Korean missile launch on Wednesday violated a United Nations resolution and the Japanese government will strongly protest, Kyodo news agency quoted a Japanese government statement as saying.

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters after the launch that there had been no effect on Japan's security and that the government would continue to collect and analyse information.

A U.S. official said previously the missile launch appeared to have failed in flight over the Sea of Japan. (Reporting by Linda Sieg, editing by G Crosse)

