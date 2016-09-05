FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korean missiles likely landed 200-250 km west of Hokkaido - Japan sources
September 5, 2016 / 6:39 AM / a year ago

North Korean missiles likely landed 200-250 km west of Hokkaido - Japan sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three North Korean missiles launched on Monday likely landed in the sea 200 to 250 km (120-160 miles) west of Hokkaido, Japan's northern-most main island, sources at Japan's defence ministry said.

They were likely to have been either Scud or Rodong-class missiles, the sources said.

South Korea's military said the missiles were medium-range Rodong-class, launched as a show of force to coincide with the G20 summit meeting taking place in China. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

