WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. military tracked a
North Korean test launch and determined it was a medium- or
intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Pentagon said on
Saturday.
"U.S. Strategic Command systems detected and tracked what we
assess was a North Korean missile launch at 4:55 p.m. CST," it
said. "The launch of a medium- or intermediate-range ballistic
missile occurred near the northwestern city of Kusong."
It added, "The missile was tracked over North Korea and into
the Sea of Japan." The launch never posed a threat to North
America, it said, but did not state whether it believed the
launch had been a success or failure.
The Pentagon said its forces would "remain vigilant in the
face of North Korean provocations and are fully committed to
working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies
to maintain security."
