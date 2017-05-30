Pentagon says has been 'transparent' with S.Korea on missile defenses

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday it had been "very transparent" with South Korea's government about the deployment of its THAAD missile defense system, after newly elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed alarm about the arrival of additional launchers.

"We continue to work very closely with the Republic of Korea government and we have been very transparent in all of our actions throughout this process," Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis told a news briefing. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)