U.S. detects North Korean missile launch, no threat to N.America

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it detected and tracked what it assessed was a North Korean missile launch at 4:34 p.m. CST (2234 GMT), but added the launch did not pose a threat to North America.

U.S. Strategic Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Martin O'Donnell said U.S. forces "remain vigilant in the face of North Korean provocations and are fully committed to working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain security."

The U.S. military did not provide further details about the launch. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)