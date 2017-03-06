FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.S. detects North Korean missile launch, no threat to N.America
March 6, 2017 / 2:18 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. detects North Korean missile launch, no threat to N.America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Sunday it detected and tracked what it assessed was a North Korean missile launch at 4:34 p.m. CST (2234 GMT), but added the launch did not pose a threat to North America.

U.S. Strategic Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Martin O'Donnell said U.S. forces "remain vigilant in the face of North Korean provocations and are fully committed to working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain security."

The U.S. military did not provide further details about the launch. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)

