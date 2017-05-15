Putin says world needs to talk to North Korea not threaten it

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow was opposed to any new countries acquiring nuclear weapons, but that the world should talk to North Korea rather than threaten it.

Putin, speaking in Beijing, said nuclear tests of the type that Pyongyang has been carrying out were unacceptable, but that a peaceful solution to rising tensions on the Korean peninsula was needed.

"We are totally against any expansion of the club of nuclear powers, including North Korea's addition," said Putin. "We need to return to dialogue with North Korea and stop scaring it."

The Russian leader said he was briefed by his defence minister after North Korea's latest missile test, which he said presented no threat to Russia. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin/Andrey Ostroukh/Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)