SEOUL Feb 14 The new type of ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), according to South Korea's intelligence agency, the South's Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The solid-fuel missile, which the North said was an upgraded, extended-range version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, reached an altitude of about 550 km and flew about 500 km towards Japan before splashing into the sea east of the Korean peninsula.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Eric Meijer)