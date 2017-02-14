SEOUL Feb 14 The new type of ballistic missile
launched by North Korea on Sunday has a range of more than 2,000
kilometers (1,243 miles), according to South Korea's
intelligence agency, the South's Yonhap News Agency reported on
Tuesday.
The solid-fuel missile, which the North said was an
upgraded, extended-range version of a submarine-launched
ballistic missile, reached an altitude of about 550 km and flew
about 500 km towards Japan before splashing into the sea east of
the Korean peninsula.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Eric Meijer)