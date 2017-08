(Adds missing word in lead)

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Monday that "all sides involved" should exercise restraint following the latest North Korean missile test.

The ministry also warned in a statement against further escalation of tension in the region, saying efforts should be increased in searching for political and diplomatic ways of solving the "Korean Peninsula problems". (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)