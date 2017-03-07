FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump speaks to S.Korea acting president over N.Korea missiles - S.Korea
March 7, 2017 / 12:49 AM / 5 months ago

Trump speaks to S.Korea acting president over N.Korea missiles - S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed plans to respond to North Korea's recent missile launches with South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn, an official at Hwang's office said.

Trump also had a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, reaffirming its alliance with Tokyo and condemning North Korea's tests as a threat to regional security.

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest on Monday, angering South Korea and Japan.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Lincoln Feast

