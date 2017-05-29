FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea's missile launches seen as pressure on Moon administration -S.Korea
May 29, 2017 / 1:52 AM / 3 months ago

N.Korea's missile launches seen as pressure on Moon administration -S.Korea

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - North Korea's recent string of missile launches is seen as an attempt to apply pressure on South Korea to change policy, a military spokesman said on Monday after Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile.

The Scud-class missile fired by North Korea reached an altitude of 120 km (75 miles), the military spokesman told a briefing. He said South Korea's military was analyzing how many missiles were fired, indicating that more than one may have been launched. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

