S.Korea, U.S. agree to hold summit in late June - media

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - New South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Washington in late June for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, media reports said on Tuesday, citing South Korea's presidential office.

Moon's foreign policy adviser met with Trump's national security advisers in Seoul on Tuesday and agreed to the meeting, Yonhap News Agency said.

The Blue House also said South Korea and the United States agreed the ultimate goal was North Korea's denuclearisation, Yonhap said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)