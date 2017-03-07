FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military says deploys THAAD anti-missile defence system in S.Korea
March 7, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. military says deploys THAAD anti-missile defence system in S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - The United States has started to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea, U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The system will be deployed to counter ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile tests from North Korea, the statement said.

"Continued provocative actions by North Korea, to include yesterday's launch of multiple missiles, only confirm the prudence of our alliance decision last year to deploy THAAD to South Korea," U.S. Pacific Commander Admiral Harry Harris said in the statement. (Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

