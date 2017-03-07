FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. THAAD deployment in S.Korea to be operational as early as April - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - The deployment of the U.S. military's THAAD anti-missile defence system in South Korea will be complete in one to two months and it will be operational as early as April, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the country's military.

The U.S. military said earlier on Tuesday the first elements of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system had arrived in South Korea for deployment. This came after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles on Monday, angering Seoul and Japan. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

