North Korea's sub-launched missile flew at high angle- Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The North Korean submarine-launched ballistic missile fired on Wednesday flew at a high trajectory and has a range of more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) at a normal angle, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said, without citing a source.

The missile travelled about 500 km, South Korean officials said.

The Yonhap report also said North Korea used solid fuel and succeeded in separating first and second stages of the rocket.

South Korea's Defence Ministry was not immediately available to comment.