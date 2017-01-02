FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Trump on North Korea ICBM: 'It won't happen!'
January 2, 2017 / 11:32 PM / 8 months ago

Trump on North Korea ICBM: 'It won't happen!'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that North Korea would not complete a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States, vowing on Twitter: "It won't happen!"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday the isolated, nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, although some experts have said it is years away from being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

