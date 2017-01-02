Trump on North Korea ICBM: 'It won't happen!'

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that North Korea would not complete a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States, vowing on Twitter: "It won't happen!"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday the isolated, nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, although some experts have said it is years away from being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Peter Cooney)