UPDATE 2-Samsung plans $18.6 bln S.Korea investment amid chip boom
* Display unit to invest 1 trln won in OLED displays (Adds analyst comments, background)
July 4 U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message it was "hard to believe South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer", hours after North Korea launched on Tuesday its latest ballistic missile.
"Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all," Trump said on Twitter.
The White House had no immediate official comment on reports of North Korea launching a missile. (Reporting by Christine Kim in SEOUL and Ayesha Rascoe in WASHINGTON; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Display unit to invest 1 trln won in OLED displays (Adds analyst comments, background)
TOKYO, July 4 Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Western Digital Corp request for an injunction to prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip business, saying the court has no jurisdiction and that an injunction would cause irreparable harm.