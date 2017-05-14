FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Trump "can't imagine Russia pleased" with N.Korea missile
May 14, 2017 / 3:15 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. says Trump "can't imagine Russia pleased" with N.Korea missile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump "cannot imagine Russia is pleased" with North Korea's latest missile test on Sunday, as it landed closer to Russia than to Japan, the White House said in a statement.

"With the missile impacting so close to Russian soil – in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan – the President cannot imagine that Russia is pleased," the White House said in its statement.

The launch served as a call for all nations to implement stronger sanctions against reclusive North Korea, the White House added.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

