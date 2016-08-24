U.N. Security Council to meet Wednesday on N. Korea missile launch

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on Wednesday at the request of the United States and Japan to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch, diplomats said.

North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday that flew about 500 km (311 miles) toward Japan, a show of improving technological capability for the isolated country that has conducted a series of launches in defiance of UN sanctions.

The Security Council was unable to condemn the launch of a missile by North Korea earlier this month that landed near Japan because China wanted the statement to oppose the planned deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system in South Korea. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)