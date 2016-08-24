FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-U.N. Security Council discusses North Korea missile launch
August 24, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 2-U.N. Security Council discusses North Korea missile launch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts with meeting held, Russia says U.S. to draft statement)

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday at the request of the United States and Japan to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch.

North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday that flew more than 310 miles (500 km) toward Japan, an indication of improving technological capability for the isolated North Asian country that has conducted a series of missile launches in defiance of U.N. sanctions.

Deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Petr Iliichev said "the Americans promised to circulate a press statement" on the issue but he had not seen a draft yet.

The Security Council was unable to condemn the launch of a missile by North Korea earlier this month that landed near Japan because China wanted the statement to also oppose the planned deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system in South Korea.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon found the launch "deeply troubling," and urged North Korea to de-escalate the situation and return to talks on denuclearization, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by G Crosse and Tom Brown

