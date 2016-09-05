FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UN Security Council to meet Tuesday on N.Korea missile launches
September 5, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

UN Security Council to meet Tuesday on N.Korea missile launches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will discuss the latest missile launches by North Korea in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday morning at the request of the United States and Japan, diplomats said on Monday.

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, as the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies held a summit in China, the North's main diplomatic ally. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
