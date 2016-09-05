FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-UN Security Council to meet Tuesday on N.Korea missile launches
September 5, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-UN Security Council to meet Tuesday on N.Korea missile launches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of North Korean nuclear tests, missile launches, sanctions)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will discuss the latest missile launches by North Korea in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday morning at the request of the United States and Japan, diplomats said on Monday.

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, as the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies held a summit in China, the North's main diplomatic ally.

The isolated country has launched a series of missiles this year in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The 15-member Security Council has condemned the launches.

North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006. In March, the Security Council imposed harsh new sanctions on the country in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test in January and the launch of a long-range rocket in February. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)

