10 months ago
U.N. Security Council condemns failed N.Korea missile launch
October 17, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

U.N. Security Council condemns failed N.Korea missile launch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Monday condemned a failed ballistic missile test by North Korea, saying it fueled tensions and contributed to the Asian state's development of a nuclear weapons system.

The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean test launch of an intermediate ballistic missile on Saturday.

"The members of the Security Council further regretted that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is diverting resources to the pursuit of ballistic missiles while Democratic People's Republic of Korea citizens have great unmet needs," the 15-member body said in a statement.

The council agreed to take "further significant measures."

Pyongyang is already under heavy international sanctions over its missile and nuclear tests. North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on Sept. 9 and since then the United States and China have been negotiating a new draft Security Council resolution to punish Pyongyang. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alistair Bell)

