WASHINGTON, July 4 The United States is still
reviewing data but now believes that North Korea likely test
launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, two U.S.
officials told Reuters on Tuesday, in what would be a major
milestone in Pyongyang's missile development.
The launch, on the eve of U.S. Independence Day, appeared to
be a test of a two-stage missile, the officials said, speaking
on condition of anonymity. The United States initially concluded
that it was an intermediate-range missile and the administration
has not yet officially changed that assessment.
