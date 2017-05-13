FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military confirms North Korea fired missile
May 14, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. military confirms North Korea fired missile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military's Pacific Command said on Saturday North Korea had fired a missile near Kusong, but added that the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile launch was detected at approximately 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time, and landed in the Sea of Japan, a U.S. PACOM spokesperson said in a statement.

"The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile," the spokesperson said. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mary Milliken)

