UPDATE 2-Samsung plans $18.6 bln S.Korea investment amid chip boom
* Display unit to invest 1 trln won in OLED displays (Adds analyst comments, background)
WASHINGTON, July 3 North Korea launched a single, land-based intermediate range ballistic missile that was tracked for 37 minutes before it landed in the Sea of Japan, the U.S. military's Pacific Command said on Monday.
"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," it said in a statement. The missile was fired from near North Korea's Panghyon Airfield, it said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Display unit to invest 1 trln won in OLED displays (Adds analyst comments, background)
TOKYO, July 4 Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Western Digital Corp request for an injunction to prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip business, saying the court has no jurisdiction and that an injunction would cause irreparable harm.