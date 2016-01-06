North Korea says plans major announcement following 5.1 earthquake - Yonhap

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) watches a firing contest of the KPA artillery units at undisclosed location in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 5, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea will make a “major announcement” at midday on Wednesday after the detection of a possible man-made 5.1 magnitude earthquake near a nuclear site in the isolated nation, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said.

The announcement will be at 0330 GMT or noon Pyongyang time, according to Yonhap, citing North Korean state television.

The magnitude of the earthquake was “likely because of a nuclear test,” an official at South Korea’s meteorological agency told Reuters.