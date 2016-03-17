FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

China says opposes any unilateral sanctions against North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China opposes any unilateral sanctions on North Korea, the Foreign Ministry said, after the United States imposed sweeping new curbs on the isolated country in retaliation for its nuclear and rocket tests.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a regular briefing on Thursday.

The U.S. measures, which vastly expanded the U.S. blockade over Pyongyang, prohibit exportation of goods from the U.S. to North Korea. U.S. officials had previously believed a blanket trade ban would be ineffective without a stronger commitment from China, North Korea’s largest trading partner.

North Korea conducted a nuclear test on Jan. 6, and a Feb. 7 rocket launch that the United States and its allies said employed banned ballistic missile technology. China signed on to new U.N. sanctions against North Korea earlier this month. (Reporting By Ben Blanchard, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

