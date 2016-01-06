FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H-bomb test "grave violation" of N.Korea's obligations if true, EU says
January 6, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

H-bomb test "grave violation" of N.Korea's obligations if true, EU says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea’s reported test of a hydrogen bomb would be a “grave violation” of the country’s international obligation not to produce a nuclear weapon, the EU’s foreign policy chief said on Wednesday.

“If confirmed, this action would represent a grave violation of (North Korea‘s) international obligations not to produce or test nuclear weapons, as determined by several United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” Federica Mogherini said in a statement. She said it would also be “a threat to the peace and security of the entire Northeast Asia region.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

