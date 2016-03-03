EU considers more North Korea sanctions after UN vote -diplomats

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering more sanctions on North Korea after agreeing to adopt tough new United Nations measures, although further steps will likely be mostly a show of solidarity with Pyongyang’s neighbour Seoul, diplomats said.

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday welcomed the U.N. vote to expand existing sanctions following North Korea’s latest nuclear test and rocket launch, saying the bloc will update its sanctions regime. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)