FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
North Korea's nuclear test "grave threat" to peace, EU says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 9, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

North Korea's nuclear test "grave threat" to peace, EU says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - North Korea's latest nuclear test is a violation of United Nations resolutions and a threat to peace in Asia, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Friday.

North Korea "must abide by its obligations and abandon all its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

"This is another direct violation of (North Korea's)international obligations not to produce or test nuclear weapons, as determined by multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and a grave threat to peace and security of the entire region and beyond," Mogherini said.

North Korea conducted its fifth and most powerful nuclear test on Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.