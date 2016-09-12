FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea's Yonhap says US delays sending B-1 bomber to Korean peninsula due to weather
September 12, 2016

S.Korea's Yonhap says US delays sending B-1 bomber to Korean peninsula due to weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday that the United States military has delayed a B-1B bomber flight to the Korean peninsula for at least 24 hours due to bad weather conditions in Guam.

The Yonhap report, citing an unidentified U.S. Forces Koreas official, said the United States had planned to send two of the planes to the Korean peninsula in a show of force following Friday's fifth nuclear test by North Korea. (Reporting by Tony Munroe and Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
