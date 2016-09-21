US bombers fly over S.Korea for second time since North nuclear test

OSAN, South Korea, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Two U.S. supersonic bombers flew over South Korea on Wednesday, with one of them landing at an air base 40 km (25 miles) south of the capital, according to a Reuters witness, the second such flight since North Korea's Sept. 9 nuclear test.

An official with U.S. Forces Korea said the flight by a pair of B-1B Lancer strategic bombers based in Guam was intended as a show of force by South Korea's powerful ally.