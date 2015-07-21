FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea says not interested in Iran-like nuclear talks with US
#Industrials
July 21, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

North Korea says not interested in Iran-like nuclear talks with US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - North Korea is not interested in an Iran-like dialogue with the United States to give up its nuclear capabilities, the isolated country’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is not logical to compare our situation with the Iranian nuclear agreement because we are always subjected to provocative U.S. military hostilities, including massive joint military exercises and a grave nuclear threat,” said the statement, which was carried by state media but attributed to a foreign ministry spokesman.

“We do not have any interest at all on dialogue for unilaterally freezing or giving up our nukes,” it said. (Reporting by James Pearson and Seung Yun Oh; Editing by Paul Tait)

