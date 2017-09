SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would soon conduct a nuclear warhead explosion test and a test launch of ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the official KCNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kim made the comments as he supervised a successful simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, KCNA said. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park)