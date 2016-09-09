FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea earthquake believed to be nuclear test
September 9, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

North Korea earthquake believed to be nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A seismic event in North Korea on Friday morning measured by the U.S. Geological Survey with a magnitude of 5.3 appeared to be a nuclear test, South Korea's meteorological agency said.

The seismic event was detected near North Korea's known nuclear test site, where it detonated its fourth nuclear device in January. The USGS said the tremor was detected on the surface. Naturally occurring earthquakes strike below ground.

North Korea's January nuclear test and a series of missile tests this year were in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Michael Perry and Paul Tait)

