FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
South Korea imposes unilateral sanctions on North Korea
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 2, 2016 / 1:20 AM / 9 months ago

South Korea imposes unilateral sanctions on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea blacklisted senior North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un's top aides, on Friday in fresh unilateral sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

The South Korean government said in a statement it would ban entry by foreign missile and nuclear experts if their visits to North Korea were deemed to be a threat to the South's national interests.

Seoul's action came after the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Wednesday aimed at cutting Pyongyang's annual export revenue by a quarter. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.