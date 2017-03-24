FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
N.Korea has maintained readiness for nuclear test any time - S.Korea
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 24, 2017 / 1:36 AM / 5 months ago

N.Korea has maintained readiness for nuclear test any time - S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - North Korea has maintained readiness to conduct a new nuclear test at any time, a South Korean military official said on Friday.

Surveillance assets of the South Korean and U.S. militaries are closely monitoring the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site on its east coast, the official who declined to be identified said by telephone. He declined to comment whether there were fresh signs pointing to an imminent test.

U.S. Fox News reported on Thursday local time that the North is in the final stages of preparing for another nuclear test which could come in the next few days, citing U.S. officials with knowledge of recent intelligence. (Reporting by Ju-min Park editing by Jack Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.