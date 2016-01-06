Japan gov't spokesman:North Korea quake may have been nuclear test

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday that an earthquake in North Korea may have been a nuclear test, based on past experience.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the government is gathering and analysing information on the incident.

He also said the government has convened meetings of a task force on North Korea.

An earthquake that appears to have been man-made near a known nuclear testing site in North Korea was detected by several monitoring agencies on Wednesday.