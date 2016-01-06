Japan says to make firm response to N. Korea's nuclear test

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the nation would make a firm response to North Korea’s challenge against nuclear non-proliferation, calling its latest nuclear test a threat to Japan’s security.
Abe, speaking to reporters, said Japan absolutely could not tolerate North Korea’s nuclear testing.
North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning.
