Japan says to make firm response to N. Korea's nuclear test

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses reporters on the first official business day of the New Year during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday the nation would make a firm response to North Korea’s challenge against nuclear non-proliferation, calling its latest nuclear test a threat to Japan’s security.

Abe, speaking to reporters, said Japan absolutely could not tolerate North Korea’s nuclear testing.

North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday morning.