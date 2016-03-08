FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea leader Kim says country has miniaturised nuclear warhead-KCNA
March 8, 2016 / 10:17 PM / a year ago

N.Korea leader Kim says country has miniaturised nuclear warhead-KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country has miniaturised nuclear warheads to be mounted on ballistic missiles as he inspected the work of nuclear workers, the North’s KCNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

“The nuclear warheads have been standardized to be fit for ballistic missiles by miniaturising them, he noted, adding this can be called true nuclear deterrent,” KCNA said.

North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and claimed it was a successful hydrogen bomb test, which was disputed by many experts and the governments of South Korea and the United States. (Reporting by Jack Kim, editing by G Crosse)

